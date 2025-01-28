Left Menu

SEBI's Crackdown on Front-Running: Six-Month Market Ban Enforced

India's market regulator, SEBI, has imposed a six-month securities market ban on Mandar Ulhas Bhatkar and Vikrant Bhimrao Kadam, directing them to return Rs 34.26 lakh of wrongful gains from front-running activities. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh each was also levied for violating trading regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:54 IST
SEBI's Crackdown on Front-Running: Six-Month Market Ban Enforced
  • Country:
  • India

India's market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), took decisive action on Tuesday, barring two individuals from engaging in securities market activities for six months. The decision comes after SEBI identified illegal trading practices known as front-running.

The recipients of the ban, Mandar Ulhas Bhatkar and Vikrant Bhimrao Kadam, were also ordered to return Rs 34.26 lakh of profits they garnered from these unauthorized activities. SEBI's investigation revealed that the duo capitalized on insider information at the expense of fair trading practices.

In addition to the market restrictions, each individual received a Rs 5 lakh fine as SEBI reasserts its commitment to upholding integrity within the securities market, keenly focused on maintaining investor trust and transparent market operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025