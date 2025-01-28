Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Fights for Wayanad's Safety

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP representing Wayanad, has voiced concerns over insufficient funding from both central and state governments to counter wild animal attacks in Kerala's high range district. Gandhi assured her constituents that she plans to bring attention to this issue in the Parliament.

The Congress general secretary stated she would address the funding shortfall with government authorities but ruled out pushing for changes in existing laws. Speaking after a session at the District Collectorate, she emphasized the gravity of the safety concerns facing her constituency.

Gandhi underscored the need for a collaborative effort between central and state governments, along with local representatives, as there is no immediate solution to this complex issue. Her comments followed a visit to the family of Radha, who was recently killed by a tiger in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)