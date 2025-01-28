Massive Drug Bust: Gujarat ATS Seizes Tramadol Worth Rs 40 Crore

In a significant operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has confiscated Tramadol worth Rs 40 crore from a warehouse owned by a trader recently detained for illicit drug manufacturing. This raid represents a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug production and distribution.

The ATS had previously uncovered an illegal alprazolam production facility in the district of Anand, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including Ranjit Dabhi. The facility was found with 107 kg of alprazolam, valued at Rs 107 crore, which could potentially produce millions of illegal tablets.

The latest raid in Ahmedabad district unearthed 500 kg of unlicensed Tramadol. As a controlled psychotropic substance, its unauthorized production or sale is a severe offense under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities continue to investigate the supply chain and additional arrests are anticipated.

