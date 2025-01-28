Chilling Case: Doctor Found Murdered in Noida Home

In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old doctor, Dr. Dinesh Gaur, was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida. The police identified the missing tenants, a man and a woman, as the primary suspects in the case.

Dr. Gaur's body was discovered in a room of his home in Kulesara village on January 26, lying in a pool of blood. The duo, who rented the room only three days prior, is believed to be absconding since the murder.

Gaur, a Delhi resident, used the rented house as a temporary rest area. Upon failing to reach him, Gaur's son found the door locked from outside and found his father murdered inside. Police are examining CCTV footage while conducting a search operation to catch the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)