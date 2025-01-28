Chilling Case: Doctor Found Murdered in Noida Home
Dr. Dinesh Gaur, a 50-year-old doctor, was discovered murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida. The main suspects, a male and female tenant, are at large. Police are utilizing CCTV footage to track the perpetrators, and a post-mortem examination is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old doctor, Dr. Dinesh Gaur, was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida. The police identified the missing tenants, a man and a woman, as the primary suspects in the case.
Dr. Gaur's body was discovered in a room of his home in Kulesara village on January 26, lying in a pool of blood. The duo, who rented the room only three days prior, is believed to be absconding since the murder.
Gaur, a Delhi resident, used the rented house as a temporary rest area. Upon failing to reach him, Gaur's son found the door locked from outside and found his father murdered inside. Police are examining CCTV footage while conducting a search operation to catch the fugitives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doctor
- Murder
- Noida
- Rent
- Tenant
- Crime
- Police
- Investigation
- CCTV
- Absconding