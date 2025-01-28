Left Menu

Chilling Case: Doctor Found Murdered in Noida Home

Dr. Dinesh Gaur, a 50-year-old doctor, was discovered murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida. The main suspects, a male and female tenant, are at large. Police are utilizing CCTV footage to track the perpetrators, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:18 IST
Chilling Case: Doctor Found Murdered in Noida Home
Doctor
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 50-year-old doctor, Dr. Dinesh Gaur, was found murdered in a house he had rented out in Greater Noida. The police identified the missing tenants, a man and a woman, as the primary suspects in the case.

Dr. Gaur's body was discovered in a room of his home in Kulesara village on January 26, lying in a pool of blood. The duo, who rented the room only three days prior, is believed to be absconding since the murder.

Gaur, a Delhi resident, used the rented house as a temporary rest area. Upon failing to reach him, Gaur's son found the door locked from outside and found his father murdered inside. Police are examining CCTV footage while conducting a search operation to catch the fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025