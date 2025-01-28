Audio Clip Unveils Influence in Beed Extortion Case
An undated audio clip of Walmik Karad, linked to an extortion case involving the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has surfaced. Karad, connected to Dhananjay Munde, allegedly assured a caller of influential support. The case highlights potential power misuse in Maharashtra's Beed district.
An undated audio clip has surfaced on social media, allegedly featuring Walmik Karad, who is implicated in an extortion case tied to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. In the clip, Karad assures a caller not to worry, citing influential support in Beed district.
Karad, known to be a close associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, is one of the accused in the extortion case. The murder of Deshmukh, who was kidnapped and killed for allegedly opposing an extortion attempt on an energy firm, has seen multiple arrests, including Karad.
The audio begins with a caller from Nashik contacting Karad, referred to as 'Anna'. The caller mentions receiving calls from a Beed police station. Karad then facilitates a conference call with a female police sub-inspector, urging her not to act against the Nashik caller. The clip ends with Karad instructing the caller to disregard the issue, emphasizing the presence of influential figures.
