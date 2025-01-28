Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Gears Up for High-Tech Budget Session

The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session will commence on January 31, with the state budget set to be presented on February 19. Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the session's preparations, including the assembly's redecorated interior and new tech upgrades, although full digitization may be delayed due to incomplete MLA training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:38 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Gears Up for High-Tech Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly is preparing for its upcoming budget session, slated to begin on January 31 and culminating in the state budget presentation on February 19. Speaker Vasudev Devnani outlined the session schedule, which kicks off with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagade on Friday.

In keeping with Jaipur's 'Pink City' aesthetic, the assembly hall has been newly redecorated in vibrant pink hues. Technology enhancements include equipping each bench with tablets to transition towards a paperless environment, though full implementation awaits the completion of MLA training.

To address legislative efficiency, Speaker Devnani noted that nearly 90 percent of questions from previous sessions were answered, with directives in place to achieve a 95 percent response rate. The session aims to streamline operations and improve governmental responsiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025