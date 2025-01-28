Rajasthan Assembly Gears Up for High-Tech Budget Session
The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session will commence on January 31, with the state budget set to be presented on February 19. Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced the session's preparations, including the assembly's redecorated interior and new tech upgrades, although full digitization may be delayed due to incomplete MLA training.
The Rajasthan Assembly is preparing for its upcoming budget session, slated to begin on January 31 and culminating in the state budget presentation on February 19. Speaker Vasudev Devnani outlined the session schedule, which kicks off with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagade on Friday.
In keeping with Jaipur's 'Pink City' aesthetic, the assembly hall has been newly redecorated in vibrant pink hues. Technology enhancements include equipping each bench with tablets to transition towards a paperless environment, though full implementation awaits the completion of MLA training.
To address legislative efficiency, Speaker Devnani noted that nearly 90 percent of questions from previous sessions were answered, with directives in place to achieve a 95 percent response rate. The session aims to streamline operations and improve governmental responsiveness.
