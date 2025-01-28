Left Menu

Groundbreaking Move: CISF to Establish First All-Women Battalion

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to establish its first all-women battalion in the communally sensitive Nuh district of Haryana. This strategic move involves allocating land for two battalions, including the relocation of an existing unit, to strengthen security operations in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a significant development in its operational footprint with the establishment of its first all-women battalion in Nuh, Haryana. This move comes after the Haryana government sanctioned over 100 acres of land for housing two battalions, including this pioneering all-female unit.

The 50-acre land designated for the Mahila battalion was assessed and approved by the CISF, with clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs granted on January 24. This strategic positioning will allow for prompt deployment of personnel in the Delhi-NCR area during high-alert situations, according to a CISF spokesperson.

The relocation of an existing battalion from Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh, to a 69-acre site in Nuh is also part of this initiative. The establishment of these battalions aims to streamline operations and enhance readiness in securing critical infrastructures across the region, strengthening CISF's role in the defense of vital installations and private sector facilities nationwide.

