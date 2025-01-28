Left Menu

Cyber Espionage Alert: Poland Accuses Russia of Dark Net Recruitment

A senior Polish official has alleged that Russia is attempting to recruit Polish citizens via the dark net to influence the country's presidential election. Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski claims financial incentives are being offered for spreading disinformation, highlighting ongoing concerns of Russian interference in European elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:47 IST
Concerns of election interference have intensified as a senior Polish official accused Russia of recruiting Poles through the dark net. The aim, Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated, is to steer Poland's presidential campaign by circulating disinformation.

Gawkowski reported that Russian services like GRU and FSB are behind the recruitment efforts, offering financial incentives ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 euros. The dark net, a part of the internet accessible only via specialized web browsers, plays a key role in these operations, he noted.

Poland has heightened vigilance following identifications of Russian-linked groups attempting to influence elections with instability. Meanwhile, Moscow has consistently denied these allegations as more European nations, including Romania, have raised similar issues.

