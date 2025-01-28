Warning Issued: Satellite Phones in India Can Lead to Arrest

On Tuesday, the UK government updated its travel advisory for India, alerting British nationals of potential legal repercussions when bringing satellite phones into the country without a licence. Travellers are warned that they could face fines or arrest, mirroring recent instances of such legal actions against British visitors.

This update follows an extensive review by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of its safety and security guidelines for India. Highlighting previous arrests, it emphasizes the illegality of possessing satellite and GPS devices in India without permission, stressing a need for pre-obtained licences for these up-to-date devices.

The advisory also covers broader concerns, such as activities involving cameras and binoculars, and alerts travellers about regional travel restrictions. Importantly, this advice seeks to guide safe travel but could affect insurance validity if ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)