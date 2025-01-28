Left Menu

Warning Issued: Satellite Phones in India Can Lead to Arrest

The UK government updated its travel advisory for India, warning British nationals they may face fines or arrest for carrying satellite phones without a licence. Recent incidents involving British travellers prompted this caution. The advisory aims to inform travelers of potential risks without imposing regulations.

Updated: 28-01-2025 20:33 IST
On Tuesday, the UK government updated its travel advisory for India, alerting British nationals of potential legal repercussions when bringing satellite phones into the country without a licence. Travellers are warned that they could face fines or arrest, mirroring recent instances of such legal actions against British visitors.

This update follows an extensive review by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of its safety and security guidelines for India. Highlighting previous arrests, it emphasizes the illegality of possessing satellite and GPS devices in India without permission, stressing a need for pre-obtained licences for these up-to-date devices.

The advisory also covers broader concerns, such as activities involving cameras and binoculars, and alerts travellers about regional travel restrictions. Importantly, this advice seeks to guide safe travel but could affect insurance validity if ignored.

