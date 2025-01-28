Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges Adequate Funding for Wildlife Conflict Mitigation in Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for urgent financial support from both the central and state governments to mitigate the increasing wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Kerala.

During her visit to Wayanad, following a tragic tiger attack, Priyanka criticized the current funding as inadequate for effectively managing such conflicts. She emphasized the government's responsibility in ensuring public safety.

Priyanka stated the complexity of human-animal conflicts, urging collaboration among government bodies and highlighting the need for immediate funding to provide better protection through additional resources, such as guards and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)