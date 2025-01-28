Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges Adequate Funding for Wildlife Conflict Mitigation in Wayanad
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged central and state governments to provide adequate funds for mitigating wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Kerala. She emphasized the responsibility of governments to protect human lives and criticized the current lack of priority and funding in addressing the issue effectively.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for urgent financial support from both the central and state governments to mitigate the increasing wild animal attacks in Wayanad, Kerala.
During her visit to Wayanad, following a tragic tiger attack, Priyanka criticized the current funding as inadequate for effectively managing such conflicts. She emphasized the government's responsibility in ensuring public safety.
Priyanka stated the complexity of human-animal conflicts, urging collaboration among government bodies and highlighting the need for immediate funding to provide better protection through additional resources, such as guards and infrastructure improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
