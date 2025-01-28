Ex-Constable's Corruption Scandal: Assets Worth Crores Uncovered

Saurabh Sharma, a former Madhya Pradesh Transport Department constable, was arrested by Lokayukta Police following a month-long manhunt. The arrest comes after raids exposed Sharma's alleged disproportionate assets, a senior officer confirmed.

Sharma is among three accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Close associate Chetan Singh Gaud was detained earlier, and aide Sharad Jaiswal was apprehended on Tuesday. Both Sharma and Gaud have been remanded to police custody by District Judge Ram Pratap Mishra until February 4.

Raids last December uncovered assets worth Rs 7.98 crore linked to Sharma, including cash, silver, and properties. The Lokayukta and other agencies continue to investigate the depths of Sharma's alleged corruption network.

