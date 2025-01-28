Left Menu

Brother's Sinister Plot: Murder for Insurance

A real estate businessman, Malapati Ashok Kumar, was arrested for allegedly murdering his sister for a Rs 1 crore insurance payout. Facing debt, Kumar insured his sister, planned the murder, and staged it as an accident. He was charged under several sections of the IPC.

In a chilling case from Prakasam district, a real estate businessman, Malapati Ashok Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger sister, reportedly to claim a Rs 1 crore insurance payout.

The incident took place on February 2, near a petrol station in Podili. Authorities reveal that Kumar, burdened by substantial debt, had devised a sinister plan to insure his sister with multiple companies, kill her, and make it appear accidental.

Kumar lured his sister into his car under the guise of a hospital visit, sedated her with sleeping pills, and smothered her en route back to Ongole. Arrested under sections 120 (B), 302, and 201 of the IPC, Kumar now faces severe legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

