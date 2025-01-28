Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Nigerian Prisoner in Raipur Jail

A 38-year-old Nigerian prisoner, Patrick UB K Baoko, was found dead in Raipur Central Jail, suspected to have committed suicide. Arrested in 2020 for drug trafficking, Baoko faced communication issues due to a language barrier. Authorities are investigating further to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Nigerian inmate, Patrick UB K Baoko, aged 38, was found dead in his Raipur Central Jail cell on Tuesday, police sources confirmed.

Baoko, incarcerated in 2020 on drug trafficking charges, allegedly hanged himself with a scarf, but no suicide note was discovered. Police are probing the incident.

Language barriers made communication difficult for Baoko, who only spoke English, according to preliminary reports. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into his medical and psychological history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

