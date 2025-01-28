Mysterious Death of Nigerian Prisoner in Raipur Jail

A Nigerian inmate, Patrick UB K Baoko, aged 38, was found dead in his Raipur Central Jail cell on Tuesday, police sources confirmed.

Baoko, incarcerated in 2020 on drug trafficking charges, allegedly hanged himself with a scarf, but no suicide note was discovered. Police are probing the incident.

Language barriers made communication difficult for Baoko, who only spoke English, according to preliminary reports. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into his medical and psychological history.

(With inputs from agencies.)