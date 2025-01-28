Mysterious Death of Nigerian Prisoner in Raipur Jail
A 38-year-old Nigerian prisoner, Patrick UB K Baoko, was found dead in Raipur Central Jail, suspected to have committed suicide. Arrested in 2020 for drug trafficking, Baoko faced communication issues due to a language barrier. Authorities are investigating further to uncover more details.
A Nigerian inmate, Patrick UB K Baoko, aged 38, was found dead in his Raipur Central Jail cell on Tuesday, police sources confirmed.
Baoko, incarcerated in 2020 on drug trafficking charges, allegedly hanged himself with a scarf, but no suicide note was discovered. Police are probing the incident.
Language barriers made communication difficult for Baoko, who only spoke English, according to preliminary reports. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into his medical and psychological history.
