Major Drug Trafficking Racket Busted: 3.5 kg Heroin Seized in Punjab

Police in Punjab, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directive, dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling network. A Ferozepur-based smuggler was apprehended with 3.5 kg of heroin. The arrest stems from an intelligence-led operation pointing to Pakistani smugglers using drones to transport narcotics across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:32 IST
The seized packets of heroin. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Counter Intelligence (CI) Ferozepur has captured a cross-border drug smuggler, recovering 3.5 kg of heroin. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, attributed this success to the ongoing efforts led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, also known as Sukhi, from Mohan Ke Uttar, Ferozepur. Investigations reveal his connection to a Pakistan-based smuggler deploying drones for drug drops. Efforts continue to unravel the drug pipeline's intricate linkages.

Assistant Inspector General of Counter Intelligence, Gursewak Singh Brar, highlighted the operation's intelligence-driven nature. It led to the discovery of seven heroin packets, each weighing 500 grams, in Lakho Ke Behram, Ferozepur. Authorities are striving to dismantle the smuggling network by identifying associates and impending more arrests and recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

