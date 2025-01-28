Left Menu

Conflict in Congo: Seizing Goma Airport Amid M23 Escalation

Rebels have taken control of the airport in Goma, eastern Congo's largest city, restricting aid access. In a conflict fueled by historical tensions and mineral riches, M23 fighters have escalated violence, prompting mass displacements and international protests. Reports include shootings, looting, and a potential public health threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

M23 rebels have captured the airport of Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, further complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. The offensive, marked by violence and displacements, has sparked fears of a new regional conflict.

This escalation is the most severe since 2012 in a conflict deeply rooted in historical grievances and the battle for Congo's mineral resources. The rebellion provoked anger in Kinshasa with attacks on U.N. facilities and international embassies amid allegations of foreign intervention.

Mass displacements have been reported as thousands fled Goma, with accusations of rapes and looting exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Concerns loom over regional stability, reminiscent of previous crises that devastated the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

