Unveiling a Chilling Case of 'Rarest of Rare' Murder

A case that has shocked many unfolded when an ex-serviceman, identified as P Gurumurthy, allegedly murdered his wife in one of the most gruesome manners imaginable. The police described the incident as a 'rarest of rare' case due to its barbaric nature.

The details emerged after the arrest of the accused who, in a chilling confession, revealed his brutal actions. Gurumurthy allegedly smashed his wife's head during an argument, strangled her, and then dismembered her body over the course of a day-long 'operation'.

The police investigation, expedited following his confession, revealed attempts to obliterate evidence using boiling, burning, and flushing remains down a toilet. This meticulously planned act of violence has left many disturbed, highlighting a deep-seated issue of domestic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)