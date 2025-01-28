Unveiling a Chilling Case of 'Rarest of Rare' Murder
A former serviceman, P Gurumurthy, allegedly killed his wife, dismembered her, and disposed of her remains. The case, deemed 'rarest of rare' by police, involves a planned, brutal murder followed by attempts to cover up the crime. Gurumurthy was arrested after confessing to the act.
A case that has shocked many unfolded when an ex-serviceman, identified as P Gurumurthy, allegedly murdered his wife in one of the most gruesome manners imaginable. The police described the incident as a 'rarest of rare' case due to its barbaric nature.
The details emerged after the arrest of the accused who, in a chilling confession, revealed his brutal actions. Gurumurthy allegedly smashed his wife's head during an argument, strangled her, and then dismembered her body over the course of a day-long 'operation'.
The police investigation, expedited following his confession, revealed attempts to obliterate evidence using boiling, burning, and flushing remains down a toilet. This meticulously planned act of violence has left many disturbed, highlighting a deep-seated issue of domestic violence.
