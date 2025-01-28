Kerala Government Recommends Early Release in Notorious Murder Case

The Kerala government has decided to advise Governor Rajendra Arlekar to authorize the early release of Sherin, the woman convicted in the high-profile Cheriyanad Bhaskara Karanavar murder case.

This decision, announced in a recent Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, relies on the advisory of an August 2024 committee and the Law Department's opinion.

Sherin was jailed for life in 2010 following her role in Karanavar's murder, a crime driven by her illicit affair. Appeals to higher courts have upheld her conviction.

