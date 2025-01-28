Left Menu

Massive Embezzlement Scandal Uncovered in Haryana's Palwal District

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three individuals over a Rs 50 crore embezzlement case at the Hasanpur Block Development and Panchayat Office in Haryana. Following a detailed investigation, significant cash and jewellery were recovered, indicating a large-scale financial fraud involving fake billing to a private firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:30 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered a massive embezzlement scandal in Haryana's Palwal district, implicating three individuals in the alleged misappropriation of over Rs 50 crore at the Hasanpur Block Development and Panchayat Office.

Authorities revealed that approximately Rs 3.65 crore in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 6.5 crore were seized from the residence of one suspect in Panchkula. The arrested individuals are identified as Rakesh, a clerk at the Hasanpur BDPO office; Shamsher Singh, a retired section officer; and Satpal, an employee in the Office of the Treasury Officer, Hodal.

An FIR was registered on January 24, following a complaint that revealed unauthorized fund allocations in financial audits. The BDPO office allegedly prepared fraudulent bills via a private firm, M/s Deepak Manpower Service. Arrests were made on January 25 and 27, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

