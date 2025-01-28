Parliamentary Panel Addresses Concerns on Waqf Properties and Amendments

A parliamentary panel has sought to ease concerns regarding the fate of existing Waqf properties amidst amendments to the Waqf law. The panel clarified that retrospective cases would not be reopened unless a property is disputed or belongs to the government.

In a comprehensive 655-page draft, the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill recommended that alterations to the 'waqf by user' definition will apply prospectively, preserving the status of currently registered properties. The amendments also call for annual audits of Waqf properties with incomes over a lakh rupees to enhance transparency.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have criticized the process for its haste, arguing insufficient time was given to review the draft. Concerns were raised about the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board, sparking further debate over control and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)