Unified Vision: UCC's Role in Shaping a Non-Discriminatory Society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, comparing its inclusive ideology to the world of sports. At the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium, Modi described the move by the Uttarakhand government as a 'historic step.'

During his address, Modi emphasized that like sports, the UCC promotes teamwork and is devoid of discrimination, which is key to its spirit. He described it as a secular civil code that underpins a dignified life for women and strengthens democracy.

Implemented on Monday, the UCC governs marriage, divorce, inheritance, and bans polygamy and child marriage, regardless of religion. It is India's first implementation of such a law, though it exempts certain tribal communities as per constitutional articles.

(With inputs from agencies.)