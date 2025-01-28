Political Storm: Meloni Under Fire Over Libyan Officer's Release

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is currently embroiled in a judicial investigation due to the government's controversial decision to release a Libyan officer wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The officer, Osama Elmasry Njeem, was detained in Turin but quickly liberated and returned home, sparking judicial and political backlash.

Meloni, alongside her Justice and Interior Ministers, faces allegations of aiding a crime and misuse of public funds, amid claims of politicized motives within Italy's judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)