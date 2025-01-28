Left Menu

Political Storm: Meloni Under Fire Over Libyan Officer's Release

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is under investigation for aiding and abetting a crime following the release of Libyan officer Osama Elmasry Njeem, wanted by the ICC. The decision prompted controversy and political tension, with accusations of politicized justice and strained relations with the ICC.

Updated: 28-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is currently embroiled in a judicial investigation due to the government's controversial decision to release a Libyan officer wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The officer, Osama Elmasry Njeem, was detained in Turin but quickly liberated and returned home, sparking judicial and political backlash.

Meloni, alongside her Justice and Interior Ministers, faces allegations of aiding a crime and misuse of public funds, amid claims of politicized motives within Italy's judiciary.

