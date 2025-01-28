Left Menu

Delhi Court Upholds Political Freedom: No Defamation Amid Election Allegations

A Delhi court dismissed a defamation case by BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Delhi CM Atishi, citing freedom of speech as protected by the Indian Constitution. Judge Vishal Gogne emphasized the importance of political discourse in democracy, warning against stifling criticism of ruling powers during elections.

A Delhi court has dismissed a defamation suit lodged by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, underscoring the significance of freedom of speech as enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The ruling highlighted the integral role of political discourse, especially in the context of election campaigns.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne remarked that political allegations, such as the ones made by Atishi about the poaching of MLAs, fall within the ambit of free political speech. He noted that isolating these allegations from broader political debates to view them as defamatory would unjustly target the Aam Aadmi Party.

The judge further elucidated that the electorate should determine the authenticity of political accusations through elections, not through legal proceedings. He cautioned that interpreting such allegations as defamatory could lead to a precarious legal landscape where numerous political leaders risk prosecution.

