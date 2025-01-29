Left Menu

Manhunt Ends as Chenthamara Apprehended in Kerala Double Murder Case

Chenthamara, accused of murdering an elderly woman and her son in Kerala, has been apprehended following a massive manhunt. The killings allegedly stemmed from personal animosity. The police face criticism for negligence as tensions rise in the community, leading to a protest by the Youth Congress.

The Kerala police apprehended Chenthamara, the suspect in the shocking double murder of an elderly woman and her son, following an intensive manhunt.

The arrest on Tuesday came after community members joined forces with law enforcement to locate Chenthamara, who had allegedly gone into hiding after the murders outside a Pothundi residence.

The killings have sparked outrage and criticism toward local police, prompting a Youth Congress protest over perceived inaction prior to the murders.

