Manhunt Ends as Chenthamara Apprehended in Kerala Double Murder Case

The Kerala police apprehended Chenthamara, the suspect in the shocking double murder of an elderly woman and her son, following an intensive manhunt.

The arrest on Tuesday came after community members joined forces with law enforcement to locate Chenthamara, who had allegedly gone into hiding after the murders outside a Pothundi residence.

The killings have sparked outrage and criticism toward local police, prompting a Youth Congress protest over perceived inaction prior to the murders.

