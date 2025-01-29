Left Menu

Impending Ban on UNRWA in Israel Sparks Controversy

The implementation of a ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) operations in Israel, including East Jerusalem, could lead to disastrous consequences, according to the UNRWA chief. The law, effective from January 30, leads to U.S. accusations of irresponsibility and disrupts essential services for Palestinians.

The looming implementation of a ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Israel has drawn severe criticism as its chief warned the Security Council of disastrous consequences. Set to commence on Thursday, the law prohibits UNRWA's operations on Israeli land and enjoins contact with Israeli authorities from January 30.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon affirmed the need for UNRWA to cease operations and evacuate its premises in Jerusalem, stressing 'Israel will terminate all collaboration' with the agency. UNRWA, known for providing essential aid and services in Palestinian territories, anticipates a severe impact on operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

As the United States endorsed Israel's decision under President Donald Trump, the U.N. underscored the absence of alternatives to UNRWA, placing responsibility on Israel to fill the resultant service gap. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini highlighted the agency's significant contributions and decried a disinformation campaign against it.

