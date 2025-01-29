Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Visit to UAE

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss enhancing bilateral relations. This meeting marks a significant step towards strengthening the ties between India and the UAE.

During his three-day visit to the UAE, Jaishankar recalled the Crown Prince's recent visit to India, highlighting the ongoing efforts to advance their partnership. This interaction focused on exploring new avenues for mutual cooperation.

The visit also included discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where Jaishankar conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meetings underscored India's commitment to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE, aiming to drive sustainable development across key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)