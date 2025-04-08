Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Dubai Crown Prince's Influential Visit to India

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visit to India has bolstered the strong partnership between the two nations. The visit included meetings with PM Modi and Defence Minister Singh, focusing on enhancing strategic cooperation in defense and economic sectors.

  India

The strategic visit of Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to India has set a new trajectory for the bilateral relations between the two nations, as emphasized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also engaged in discussions with Sheikh Hamdan, highlighting India's enthusiasm for joint ventures in defense, co-production, and co-development initiatives with the Gulf country. Both leaders underscored their commitment to fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

The visit marks a continuation of growing ties following the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in recent years, which was notably enhanced through a 2022 economic partnership agreement.

