Ceasefire Shattered: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Nabatieh

In a renewed escalation, Israeli airstrikes in the town of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, have left 24 people injured, reports the Lebanese health ministry. The strikes targeted Hezbollah vehicles allegedly transporting weapons, according to the Israeli military.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, described the airstrikes as a stark violation of the existing ceasefire with Israel, voicing strong condemnation. Mikati has sought intervention from U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, urging a firm stance to ensure Israel's adherence to international law.

The existing ceasefire, established in late November and set to remain effective until February 18 following an extension, had initially brought calm after a prolonged conflict. Despite the ceasefire, the region remains tense with recent Israeli actions sparking fresh concerns over regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)