Left Menu

Ceasefire Shattered: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Nabatieh

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh injured 24, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The Israeli military targeted Hezbollah vehicles. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the strikes as a ceasefire violation, urging U.S. intervention. The ceasefire was agreed in late November, with Israeli troop withdrawal extended until February 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:31 IST
Ceasefire Shattered: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Nabatieh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed escalation, Israeli airstrikes in the town of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, have left 24 people injured, reports the Lebanese health ministry. The strikes targeted Hezbollah vehicles allegedly transporting weapons, according to the Israeli military.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, described the airstrikes as a stark violation of the existing ceasefire with Israel, voicing strong condemnation. Mikati has sought intervention from U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, urging a firm stance to ensure Israel's adherence to international law.

The existing ceasefire, established in late November and set to remain effective until February 18 following an extension, had initially brought calm after a prolonged conflict. Despite the ceasefire, the region remains tense with recent Israeli actions sparking fresh concerns over regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025