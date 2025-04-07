International Leaders Push for Ceasefire in Gaza
Leaders from Egypt, France, and Jordan, in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue actions in Gaza, leading to significant territorial capture or depopulation, according to the United Nations.
On Monday, the leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the urgent necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza, alongside the critical release of hostages, as reported by the Egyptian presidency.
Concurrently, Israeli military operations were visibly underway, involving ground clearing activities and the construction of watch towers within regions of Gaza recently seized by Israeli troops as part of a renewed offensive.
The United Nations has assessed that these military advancements have resulted in the capture or depopulation of approximately two-thirds of the Gaza enclave, raising international concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tiger Woods Confirms New Romance with Vanessa Trump
Love on the Fairway: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Confirm Relationship
Conan O'Brien Criticizes Trump While Accepting Mark Twain Prize
Markets on Edge: Trump, Tariffs, and the Global Economy
Rethinking Transatlantic Ties: Europe's Travel Dilemma Amid Trump Era