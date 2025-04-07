International Leaders Push for Ceasefire in Gaza

On Monday, the leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on the urgent necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza, alongside the critical release of hostages, as reported by the Egyptian presidency.

Concurrently, Israeli military operations were visibly underway, involving ground clearing activities and the construction of watch towers within regions of Gaza recently seized by Israeli troops as part of a renewed offensive.

The United Nations has assessed that these military advancements have resulted in the capture or depopulation of approximately two-thirds of the Gaza enclave, raising international concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

