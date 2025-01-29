Syria's Silent Graves: Unveiling War Crimes in Damascus

In a distressing revelation, Syrian civil defense workers uncovered the charred remains of at least 26 victims in rural Damascus, intensifying the grim tally of mass graves discovered since the fall of the Bashar Assad government in December.

Volunteers from Syria's White Helmets, a civil defense group, unearthed the remains in two basements in Sbeneh town, southwest of the capital. Carefully documenting each set of skeletal remains, which bore signs of gunshot wounds and burning, the team prepared the bodies for forensic analysis.

The discovery is part of a larger investigation into mass graves, with over 780 bodies found since late November, many of unknown origin, according to Abed al-Rahman Mawwas of the rescue service. These efforts aim to bring closure to grieving families and uncover the truth about Syria's tragic past.

(With inputs from agencies.)