Syria's Silent Graves: Unveiling War Crimes in Damascus
The discovery of 26 charred bodies in rural Damascus highlights ongoing revelations of mass graves in Syria post-Assad's fall. Rescue workers have uncovered over 780 bodies, raising hopes for closure for families of the missing. The UN report details brutal torture methods during Syria's civil war.
- Country:
- Syria
In a distressing revelation, Syrian civil defense workers uncovered the charred remains of at least 26 victims in rural Damascus, intensifying the grim tally of mass graves discovered since the fall of the Bashar Assad government in December.
Volunteers from Syria's White Helmets, a civil defense group, unearthed the remains in two basements in Sbeneh town, southwest of the capital. Carefully documenting each set of skeletal remains, which bore signs of gunshot wounds and burning, the team prepared the bodies for forensic analysis.
The discovery is part of a larger investigation into mass graves, with over 780 bodies found since late November, many of unknown origin, according to Abed al-Rahman Mawwas of the rescue service. These efforts aim to bring closure to grieving families and uncover the truth about Syria's tragic past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- war crimes
- Damascus
- White Helmets
- mass graves
- civil war
- torture
- UN Report
- human rights