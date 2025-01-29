Judge Halts Trump Administration's Freeze on Federal Grants

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has intervened to halt a Trump administration initiative to freeze federal grants and loans, potentially worth trillions of dollars.

US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued the administrative stay just minutes before the freeze was scheduled to commence, suspending it until Monday and providing temporary relief to affected organizations.

The administration's plan aimed to initiate a comprehensive ideological review of federal spending, causing concern among entities dependent on government funding, though individual assistance programs remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)