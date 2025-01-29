Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Freeze on Federal Grants

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans. The decision pauses the planned action, intended for an ideological federal spending review, and alleviates concerns among organizations relying on Washington's financial aid while individual assistance remains unaffected.

Updated: 29-01-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has intervened to halt a Trump administration initiative to freeze federal grants and loans, potentially worth trillions of dollars.

US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issued the administrative stay just minutes before the freeze was scheduled to commence, suspending it until Monday and providing temporary relief to affected organizations.

The administration's plan aimed to initiate a comprehensive ideological review of federal spending, causing concern among entities dependent on government funding, though individual assistance programs remain unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

