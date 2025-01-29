Global Tensions Spike as Conflicts and Policies Shake Nations
This summary highlights critical global events, including President Trump's tariff plans, Congolese rebel advances, Italy's judicial investigation into its Prime Minister, Trump's freeze on foreign aid, potential Serbian elections, and China's fusion research advancements. Tensions continue to rise, sparking significant political and humanitarian challenges worldwide.
President Donald Trump is poised to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and possibly China, his spokeswoman confirmed. This is part of a broader strategy to enforce an 'America First' policy, which has already halted several U.S. aid initiatives crucial to international development efforts.
Across the globe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni faces an investigation following the release of a Libyan national wanted for serious crimes. Meanwhile, Congo's M23 rebel group has seized Goma's airport, escalating regional tensions and prompting an exodus of refugees into Rwanda.
Elsewhere, political shifts are underway with possible early elections in Serbia as the U.S. freeze on foreign aid impacts vital child nutrition programs in Ethiopia. Simultaneously, China's plans for a new fusion research facility indicate advancements in both nuclear technology and energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
