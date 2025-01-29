Brazil Sets Up Humanitarian Centre for Deportees Amid Flight Controversy

The Brazilian government announced Tuesday its intention to create a humanitarian reception center in response to controversy surrounding the treatment of deported migrants from the United States.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has approved the establishment of the center in Confins, Minas Gerais, as revealed by Brazil's Minister of Human Rights, Macae Evaristo, during a press briefing in Brasilia. The center is a response to possible incoming flights under the new Trump administration, following recent concerns about a deportation flight carrying 88 Brazilians, with disturbing reports of handcuffed passengers after a detour in Manaus due to technical issues.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry has demanded a response from Washington over the alleged inhumane treatment, citing broken air conditioning and restraints used on the aircraft. The US Embassy and ICE have not commented. Meanwhile, the Justice Minister stressed the need for dignified treatment of deported individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)