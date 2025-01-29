Court Blocks Trump's Federal Aid Freeze Amid Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump's plan to freeze federal aid was halted by a federal judge just minutes before implementation, sending ripples of chaos throughout governmental operations. This ruling temporarily blocks the freezing of funds that would affect thousands of federal grant programs vital to Americans.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan intervened following pleas from advocacy groups who warned that the freeze would disrupt essential services like health care and infrastructure. The directive, which aligns with Trump's efforts to overhaul federal operations by reducing spending and curtailing diversity programs, faces mounting legal challenges.

While the Trump administration argues the move syncs aid with presidential priorities, critics, including Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, highlight immediate impacts on Medicaid payments. The broader implications of the freeze continue to unfold, with further evaluations expected in court next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)