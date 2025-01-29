Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede at India's Largest Festival

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, resulted in over seven deaths and ten injuries. The incident occurred amidst a crowded holy dip at the confluence of three rivers during the auspicious day of the festival. Rapid Action Force deployed for rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:48 IST
A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, northern India, led to the deaths of more than seven individuals and injuries to ten others. The event unfolded as tens of millions of participants gathered for a ritual dip on the festival's most significant day.

Drone footage revealed a dense crowd in the pre-dawn hours, with devotees arriving en masse to the temporary town. Witnesses reported a powerful surge leading to people falling at the river confluence, a sacred location. In the aftermath, images showed stretchers ferrying bodies and distraught onlookers.

Rescue operations, involving the Rapid Action Force, were swiftly enacted, with government officials urging attendees to remain calm. Despite the chaos, the festival continued to draw prominent figures including government ministers and global celebrities. Criticism arose regarding event management and security planning.

