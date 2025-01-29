Final Countdown: Waqf Bill's Parliamentary Review Nearing Conclusion

Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, announced plans for the draft report and amended bill adoption at the upcoming meeting expected to be the committee's conclusive session.

As Mr. Pal presided over the meeting, opposition members convened separately to coordinate their dissent against the committee's recommendations. Their disagreements underscore tensions surrounding the amendments proposed in the bill.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to address longstanding issues in the Waqf Act, 1995, by enhancing regulations on waqf properties. Introduced by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on August 8, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)