Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand, Two Killed

In a fierce encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two Maoists, including one woman, were killed during a gunfight with security forces, police reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation happened in a forested region under the Sonua police station early Wednesday morning, located about 80 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed that security forces recovered two bodies and INSAS rifles as the search operation unfolds in the area.

