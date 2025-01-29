Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Maoists in Jharkhand, Two Killed

Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed during a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The encounter occurred in a forest near Sonua, where two INSAS rifles were recovered. Authorities continue to search the area following the incident.

Updated: 29-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:37 IST
  • India

In a fierce encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, two Maoists, including one woman, were killed during a gunfight with security forces, police reported on Wednesday.

The confrontation happened in a forested region under the Sonua police station early Wednesday morning, located about 80 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed that security forces recovered two bodies and INSAS rifles as the search operation unfolds in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

