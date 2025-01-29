Sydney Police Thwart Antisemitic Attack with Explosive Discovery

Australian law enforcement successfully intervened to prevent an antisemitic attack after uncovering explosives in a caravan located in Dural, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales.

Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson revealed in a news conference that the discovery was made on January 19, and the explosives were potentially intended for an antisemitic act. The situation has been neutralized, ensuring no current threat to the Jewish community.

Hudson confirmed that arrests have been made related to the case but declined to elaborate on the number of individuals in custody or the specific charges. This event follows a troubling pattern of antisemitic incidents in Australia, coinciding with the Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted earlier this year.

