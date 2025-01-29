Left Menu

Sydney Police Thwart Antisemitic Attack with Explosive Discovery

Australian police have prevented an antisemitic attack by discovering a caravan filled with explosives in the Sydney suburb of Dural. Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson announced the arrests tied to the incident but withheld specifics. This comes amid a rise in antisemitic acts across the country.

Updated: 29-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:36 IST
Australian law enforcement successfully intervened to prevent an antisemitic attack after uncovering explosives in a caravan located in Dural, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales.

Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson revealed in a news conference that the discovery was made on January 19, and the explosives were potentially intended for an antisemitic act. The situation has been neutralized, ensuring no current threat to the Jewish community.

Hudson confirmed that arrests have been made related to the case but declined to elaborate on the number of individuals in custody or the specific charges. This event follows a troubling pattern of antisemitic incidents in Australia, coinciding with the Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted earlier this year.

