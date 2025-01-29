Left Menu

ADB Boosts Philippines' Resilience with $500 Million Loan

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million policy-based loan for the Philippines. The loan aims to provide rapid financing access during natural disasters or health emergencies, supporting resilience reforms and mitigating economic impacts.

Manila | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

This initiative is designed to enhance the country's resilience and ensure a swift response and recovery, helping to minimize the economic disruption caused by such events.

The lender emphasized that the financing will support reforms crucial for protecting the economy and the livelihoods of Filipinos.

