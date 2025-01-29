ADB Boosts Philippines' Resilience with $500 Million Loan

The Asian Development Bank has announced the approval of a $500 million policy-based loan aimed at providing the Philippines with quick access to funds during natural disasters or health emergencies.

This initiative is designed to enhance the country's resilience and ensure a swift response and recovery, helping to minimize the economic disruption caused by such events.

The lender emphasized that the financing will support reforms crucial for protecting the economy and the livelihoods of Filipinos.

