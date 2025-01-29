Left Menu

Bangladeshi National Remanded in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

A Bangladeshi national has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. The Bandra magistrate court noted that no fresh evidence justified extending police custody after the initial investigation. Police apprehended the accused in Thane, who illegally entered India.

Updated: 29-01-2025 13:54 IST
A court in Mumbai remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday. The Bandra magistrate emphasized that there was no fresh evidence to warrant further police custody.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, was brought to the court following the expiration of his initial police detention. Authorities had sought an extension for additional investigation but were denied due to the lack of new findings.

Islam, who police arrested in Thane, allegedly entered India under the alias 'Bijoy Das' after changing his name. The Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, sustained injuries from a stabbing incident inside his Bandra apartment and required a brief hospitalization.

