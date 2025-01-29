Left Menu

Escalation of Antisemitic Attacks in Australia Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Since late 2023, Australia has witnessed a surge in antisemitic incidents linked to the Israel-Gaza war. Authorities have arrested numerous individuals for such crimes, some classified as terrorism. With instances occurring prominently in Sydney, authorities vow to intensify preventive measures to curb the alarming trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST
Australia is facing a sharp increase in antisemitic attacks, a situation exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict that erupted in late 2023. Authorities have labeled several of these incidents as acts of terrorism, initiating a crackdown on perpetrators. Concerns over potential escalation are rising, as the past month has recorded half a dozen attacks across Sydney alone.

New South Wales police have arrested forty individuals for antisemitic offenses, including eight cases related to arson. Notable incidents include graffiti attacks on Australia's largest Jewish school in Melbourne on May 25, 2024, and recent vandalism at a Jewish bakery in Sydney in October 2023, with warnings left for the owner.

In a move to counter these troubling trends, Federal police have launched an antisemitism taskforce. On January 19, New South Wales police uncovered a caravan packed with explosives intended for a large-scale terror attack in Sydney's north-west. As the situation develops, government officials are contemplating stricter legislation to address hate speech and protests.

