Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Drone Attack Claims Lives
In Russia's Belgorod region, a drone attack resulted in the deaths of a mother and her child, with two others injured. The regional governor reported it as a recurring conflict-related attack.
A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region as a drone attack claimed the lives of a mother and her two-year-old child, with two other family members sustaining injuries, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed on Wednesday.
The drone reportedly struck a family home, leading to severe consequences. The injured, identified as the father and another child, are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.
Though Governor Gladkov refrained from attributing the attack directly to Ukraine, he noted that Belgorod has faced frequent shelling in the ongoing conflict.
