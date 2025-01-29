Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Drone Attack Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region as a drone attack claimed the lives of a mother and her two-year-old child, with two other family members sustaining injuries, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed on Wednesday.

The drone reportedly struck a family home, leading to severe consequences. The injured, identified as the father and another child, are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Though Governor Gladkov refrained from attributing the attack directly to Ukraine, he noted that Belgorod has faced frequent shelling in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)