Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Drone Attack Claims Lives

In Russia's Belgorod region, a drone attack resulted in the deaths of a mother and her child, with two others injured. The regional governor reported it as a recurring conflict-related attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Drone Attack Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A tragic incident unfolded in Russia's Belgorod region as a drone attack claimed the lives of a mother and her two-year-old child, with two other family members sustaining injuries, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed on Wednesday.

The drone reportedly struck a family home, leading to severe consequences. The injured, identified as the father and another child, are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Though Governor Gladkov refrained from attributing the attack directly to Ukraine, he noted that Belgorod has faced frequent shelling in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025