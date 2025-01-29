Inspector's Murder Shocks Madhya Pradesh
Prabhu Narayan, an inspector in the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force, was found dead in Indore under suspicious circumstances. It is suspected that an argument led to his murder. Police are investigating the case and have gathered CCTV footage, hoping for a quick resolution.
In a shocking turn of events, an inspector from the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was discovered dead in Indore, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Inspector Prabhu Narayan, was found late Tuesday night near the Bypass Road under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station, according to official sources.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma disclosed that Prabhu Narayan was known for his drinking habits and occasional absences from duty. Evidence suggests a confrontation with an unknown individual resulted in his untimely demise. Police have obtained CCTV footage and express confidence in resolving the case swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
