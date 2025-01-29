Left Menu

Inspector's Murder Shocks Madhya Pradesh

Prabhu Narayan, an inspector in the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force, was found dead in Indore under suspicious circumstances. It is suspected that an argument led to his murder. Police are investigating the case and have gathered CCTV footage, hoping for a quick resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:50 IST
Inspector's Murder Shocks Madhya Pradesh
Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, an inspector from the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was discovered dead in Indore, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Inspector Prabhu Narayan, was found late Tuesday night near the Bypass Road under the jurisdiction of Khajrana police station, according to official sources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma disclosed that Prabhu Narayan was known for his drinking habits and occasional absences from duty. Evidence suggests a confrontation with an unknown individual resulted in his untimely demise. Police have obtained CCTV footage and express confidence in resolving the case swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025