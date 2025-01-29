Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Shiv Sena Functionary's Disappearance

Police have intensified efforts to locate Shiv Sena's Ashok Dhodi, missing for 10 days. Eight teams have been formed, and four individuals detained. Initial investigations link his disappearance to a property dispute. Authorities are using technical surveillance to assist in the probe amidst arising complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:27 IST
The police are intensifying their search for Ashok Dhodi, a local Shiv Sena functionary, who disappeared 10 days ago. Eight teams, including those from the local crime branch, have been deployed, and four individuals are in custody, according to a senior official.

District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil confirmed that the investigation is advancing with confidence toward a resolution. However, the situation became complicated when one suspect escaped custody. Initial findings suggest a familial property dispute may be related to Dhodi's disappearance.

Mobile tracking and technical surveillance are now aiding the probe. Dhodi left Gholwad and arrived in Dahanu on January 20, before returning to Gholwad. His wife filed an FIR at Gholwad police station, invoking several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pointing towards potential foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

