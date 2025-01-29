Political Storm: Calls for Dhananjay Munde's Resignation Amid Scandal

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over his alleged connection to the Beed sarpanch murder case. With 50 days past since Santosh Deshmukh's murder, Sule criticized the absence of action against Munde, underscoring the moral imperative for his resignation.

The minister's close associate has been implicated in an extortion case tied to the murder, intensifying calls for accountability. Comparisons were drawn to Anil Deshmukh's resignation and other arrests in similar contexts, highlighting discrepancies in political accountability within the BJP-led government.

Sule also raised the issue of an "office of profit" controversy surrounding Munde and his wife, linked to contracts with the state-owned MAHAGENCO. This situation draws parallels to Sonia Gandhi's past resignation amid similar allegations, emphasizing the need for ethical governance.

