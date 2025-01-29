Left Menu

Political Storm: Calls for Dhananjay Munde's Resignation Amid Scandal

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) working president, called for Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation over the Beed sarpanch murder case. Munde is facing pressure from both opposition and ruling party members due to his associate's arrest in an extortion case linked to the murder and other controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:23 IST
Political Storm: Calls for Dhananjay Munde's Resignation Amid Scandal
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over his alleged connection to the Beed sarpanch murder case. With 50 days past since Santosh Deshmukh's murder, Sule criticized the absence of action against Munde, underscoring the moral imperative for his resignation.

The minister's close associate has been implicated in an extortion case tied to the murder, intensifying calls for accountability. Comparisons were drawn to Anil Deshmukh's resignation and other arrests in similar contexts, highlighting discrepancies in political accountability within the BJP-led government.

Sule also raised the issue of an "office of profit" controversy surrounding Munde and his wife, linked to contracts with the state-owned MAHAGENCO. This situation draws parallels to Sonia Gandhi's past resignation amid similar allegations, emphasizing the need for ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025