Supreme Court Rules on Doctors' Protest Absences

The Supreme Court has ordered hospitals, such as AIIMS New Delhi, to regularise the unauthorised absences of doctors who participated in protests against a rape and murder incident at RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. This directive seeks to ensure fairness for medical professionals who were involved in the demonstrations.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, acknowledged reports that while some hospitals complied with their August 22, 2024 ruling, others, including AIIMS Delhi, classified the absence as leave. The court emphasised that if doctors returned to duty post-order, their absences should not affect their employment status.

The doctor's representation indicated potential troubles for medical postgraduate students if the absences were recorded as leave. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted the case's non-adversarial nature, asserting that hospitals would adhere to the Supreme Court's direction. AIIMS, however, had initially planned to label the absences as leave. The court's decision aims to mitigate repercussions for the protestors.

