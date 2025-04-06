Left Menu

Stalin's Absence at Modi's Event Sparks Political Firestorm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faced criticism for skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event in Rameswaram. The BJP accused Stalin of insulting the PM and demanded an apology, while Stalin stated he was preoccupied with a government function and highlighted concerns about the parliamentary delimitation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faced sharp criticism for missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official event in Rameswaram, with the BJP accusing him of disrespecting the PM and demanding an apology.

BJP state president K Annamalai labeled Stalin's absence as 'drama,' citing the CM's focus on the parliamentary delimitation exercise as an excuse. Stalin was in Udhagamandalam, where he inaugurated a government hospital and communicated to the PM about his prior commitment.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge and launched initiatives worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Rameswaram. Annamalai expressed regret over Stalin's absence, critiquing the CM's decision to stay in cooler Udhagamandalam instead of welcoming the PM. Annamalai accused Stalin of political maneuvering, demanding an apology for allegedly insulting Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

