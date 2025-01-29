Left Menu

Political Underpinnings: Sudden Transfer of Goa's SP Raises Eyebrows

The sudden transfer of South Goa's Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant has sparked controversy, with the Congress party alleging a politically motivated move. Sawant's transfer occurred after she began investigating Bajrang Dal leaders. The Goa government maintains it was a routine transfer without ulterior motives.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:42 IST
Political Underpinnings: Sudden Transfer of Goa's SP Raises Eyebrows
The Goa government has come under scrutiny following the abrupt transfer of South Goa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunita Sawant. The transfer was executed via a late-night wireless message, raising questions about its motivations.

Opposition Congress has labeled the transfer as politically motivated, arguing that it was prompted by Sawant's initiative to gather information on Bajrang Dal leaders. Congress claims this illustrates how the BJP-RSS agenda influences the administration, compromising law enforcement integrity.

SP Sawant's departure has sparked a political debate, with the Goa Congress slamming the BJP for using state machinery to protect its ideological allies. The Congress has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, asserting that honest officers should be shielded from political interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

