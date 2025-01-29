Political Underpinnings: Sudden Transfer of Goa's SP Raises Eyebrows

The Goa government has come under scrutiny following the abrupt transfer of South Goa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunita Sawant. The transfer was executed via a late-night wireless message, raising questions about its motivations.

Opposition Congress has labeled the transfer as politically motivated, arguing that it was prompted by Sawant's initiative to gather information on Bajrang Dal leaders. Congress claims this illustrates how the BJP-RSS agenda influences the administration, compromising law enforcement integrity.

SP Sawant's departure has sparked a political debate, with the Goa Congress slamming the BJP for using state machinery to protect its ideological allies. The Congress has demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, asserting that honest officers should be shielded from political interventions.

