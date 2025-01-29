Left Menu

Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

The parliamentary panel adopted the Waqf Amendment Bill report, suggesting changes backed by BJP members. This move prompted opposition to criticize it as undermining Waqf boards. The bill aims to modernize and add transparency to Waqf property management, but raised concerns over constitutional rights and non-Muslim appointments.

Updated: 29-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:47 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill has generated significant debate by adopting a report with amendments largely supported by BJP members. The decision, passed by a 15-11 vote, has been criticized by opposition parties as a threat to the integrity of Waqf boards.

Amid claims of modernizing Waqf management, the bill's provision for non-Muslim participation on Waqf boards has sparked accusations of violating constitutional rights, specifically Article 26, which guarantees religious freedom. Despite these concerns, committee chair Jagdambika Pal announced the report would be tabled in Parliament soon.

Opposition voices, including Congress, DMK, and AIMIM, argue that the amendments could fundamentally alter Waqf governance. Meanwhile, BJP members maintain that the bill will enhance transparency and accountability, introducing inclusive measures for broader representation within the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

