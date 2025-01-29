Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

The parliamentary panel on the Waqf Amendment Bill has generated significant debate by adopting a report with amendments largely supported by BJP members. The decision, passed by a 15-11 vote, has been criticized by opposition parties as a threat to the integrity of Waqf boards.

Amid claims of modernizing Waqf management, the bill's provision for non-Muslim participation on Waqf boards has sparked accusations of violating constitutional rights, specifically Article 26, which guarantees religious freedom. Despite these concerns, committee chair Jagdambika Pal announced the report would be tabled in Parliament soon.

Opposition voices, including Congress, DMK, and AIMIM, argue that the amendments could fundamentally alter Waqf governance. Meanwhile, BJP members maintain that the bill will enhance transparency and accountability, introducing inclusive measures for broader representation within the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)