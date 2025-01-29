Delhi High Court Directs ECI to Curb Vilifying Election Material
The Delhi High Court has instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent political parties and candidates from using harmful materials during election campaigns. This follows a PIL alleging spam calls pushing specific votes. The ECI is tasked with ensuring free and fair elections, following Article 324 of the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has mandated the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that political parties and candidates refrain from using any vilifying content during election campaigns. This order followed a PIL that charged unknown entities with making spam calls to entice votes for a specific party by promising freebies.
A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya emphasized the ECI's responsibility to guarantee unbiased elections, as per Article 324 of the Constitution. The court acknowledged the ECI's proactive stance, as it urged the chief election officer of Delhi to submit a detailed report on the allegations.
The petition filed by three lawyers called for action against the spread of malicious content. Allegedly, messages claimed freebies would cease if a particular party was not elected, raising questions on election etiquette and fairness. The court affirmed that such actions must be checked to maintain a fair electoral environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela
Veterans: Pillars of Nation-Building
Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance
Kiren Rijiju's Mission: Enhancing Hajj 2025 Experience for Indian Pilgrims
Piyush Goyal Highlights 10 Pillars of Governance Driving India’s Decade of Transformation