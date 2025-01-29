Marriage Sacrosanct for Year: Allahabad HC Decision

The Allahabad High Court emphasized the sanctity of marriage among Hindus, stating that divorce cannot be pursued within one year unless exceptional hardship or depravity is demonstrated.

In a case involving Nishant Bharadwaj and Rishika Gautam, the court upheld a Family Court's decision to reject their divorce plea due to insufficient evidence of exceptional circumstances.

The court underscored that the one-year restriction serves a significant purpose, preventing dissolution based on routine incompatibility and maintaining marriage as a sacrosanct institution.

