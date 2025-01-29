Left Menu

Marriage Sacrosanct for Year: Allahabad HC Decision

The Allahabad High Court reaffirmed the sanctity of Hindu marriage by emphasizing that divorce cannot be sought within one year unless exceptional hardship is proven. A bench upheld the law's provision rejecting a couple's divorce plea due to lack of exceptional circumstances despite mutual incompatibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:32 IST
The Allahabad High Court emphasized the sanctity of marriage among Hindus, stating that divorce cannot be pursued within one year unless exceptional hardship or depravity is demonstrated.

In a case involving Nishant Bharadwaj and Rishika Gautam, the court upheld a Family Court's decision to reject their divorce plea due to insufficient evidence of exceptional circumstances.

The court underscored that the one-year restriction serves a significant purpose, preventing dissolution based on routine incompatibility and maintaining marriage as a sacrosanct institution.

